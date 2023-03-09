Halifax weather: When heavy snow is forecast today as Yellow and Amber weather warnings issued

After a cloudy start, light snow is expected from around 7am, becoming heavy later in the morning.

The snow is forecast to become sleet this afternoon but heavy snow showers will return this evening.

More snow is expected tomorrow morning.

Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz

It will be very cold, with temperatures ranging between 1C and 0C today and plummeting to -7C tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow, and an Amber weather warning – the next level up – for between 3pm today and noon tomorrow.

