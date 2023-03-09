News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Halifax weather: When heavy snow is forecast today as Yellow and Amber weather warnings issued

Calderdale is set for heavy snow today (Thursday), with Amber and Yellow weather warnings issued by The Met Office.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

After a cloudy start, light snow is expected from around 7am, becoming heavy later in the morning.

The snow is forecast to become sleet this afternoon but heavy snow showers will return this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More snow is expected tomorrow morning.

Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz
Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz
Sledging at West View Park, Halifax. Abdullah Ramiz and Aminah Ramiz
Most Popular

It will be very cold, with temperatures ranging between 1C and 0C today and plummeting to -7C tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for snow between 7am today and 2pm tomorrow, and an Amber weather warning – the next level up – for between 3pm today and noon tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Schools in Halifax and rest of Calderdale closed because of snow as Amber weathe...
CalderdaleHalifaxMet Office