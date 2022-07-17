Erin Bruce, three, plays in the water section

Heatwave: Halifax enjoys the sunshine before temperatures soar

People in Halifax were enjoying the sun yesterday before temperatures climb to sweltering levels.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 7:05 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 7:07 pm

The Met Office has issued an Amber alert for extreme heat, which came in today and is in place for tomorrow and Tuesday.

The temperature is set to reach 36C by Tuesday.

These photos were taken yesterday by Jim Fitton in Manor Heath Park in Halifax.

Undefined: readMore

1. Heatwave: Halifax enjoys the sunshine before temperatures soar

Eileen Pennington, left, and Christine Robinson.

Photo Sales

2. Heatwave: Halifax enjoys the sunshine before temperatures soar

Adam Ashiq, four, gets a push from Aismah Zabair.

Photo Sales

3. Heatwave: Halifax enjoys the sunshine before temperatures soar

Harley King, 12, Abi Haigh, Nathan King and Sapphire King, nine.

Photo Sales

4. Heatwave: Halifax enjoys the sunshine before temperatures soar

Emily Haigh, nine, left, and Alice Birmie, nine.

Photo Sales
HalifaxMet Office
Next Page
Page 1 of 2