An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office for Calderdale until the end of Tuesday.

Less serious than the red warning in place in other parts of the country, it still means the heat could cause serious illness and even threat to life.

It will also require changes to working practices and daily routines, and delays are possible on the roads, trains and for air travel.

The borough is preparing for the weather to heat up

Many of the borough's schools have announced relaxations to uniform rules to ensure pupils can keep cool, including allowing them to wear PE kits or non-uniform.

Parents are being urged to send children into primary schools wearing sun cream and with hats and water bottles.

No schools in Calderdale are currently reported as closing because of the weather.

Anyone whose waste or recycling is due to be collected on Monday or Tuesday is being asked to put their containers out by 6am - an hour earlier than usual - to allow crews to start working earlier, in the cooler part of the day.

Organisers of several exercise and sports sessions have cancelled their classes and practices for the beginning of the week.

And a fish and chip shop in Mytholmroyd has announced it will be shut on Monday and Tuesday because of the weather.

Plenty of Fish and Chips, on Caldene Avenue, posted on social media: "For the comfort of our team we will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Our staff will enjoy their restful break and be back, fully-charged, on Wednesday."

St Thomas’ Church of Greetland and West Vale, on Rochdale Road, plans to open tomorrow (Monday) to offer a place for anyone struggling to keep cool.

It posted: "We are going to open our church building on Monday. It's a big old place - usually always cool, if not downright freezing. So even in the hottest weather it will be cool.

"We will have cold drinks (and hot), and of course biscuits. We'll also have toys and books and even a bit of BabySong if it isn't too warm.

"We will be open from 10am through to 4pm - the expected hottest part of the day. Absolutely no charge. Unfortunately we have no Wifi in church.