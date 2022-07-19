According to the Met Office, Calderdale could see highs of 40C with temperatures set to reach those heights between 1pm and 3pm.

Skies will be bright this morning with the chance of isolated gusty showers moving into the afternoon.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see temperatures drop to more familiar summer temperatures of 20C.

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The borough is coming under the Amber Warning for extreme heat. This is what people can expect from such high temperatures, according to the Met Office.

Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents