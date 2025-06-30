Calderdale is set to feel like a sweltering 33C today.

According to the BBC’s weather experts, temperatures will reach 25C, feeling like 29C by 11am, and rise further to a peak of 28C – feeling like 33C – at 5pm.

An amber heat health alert has been issued for Yorkshire, starting at 10am today and lasting until 9am on Wednesday.

The alert warns that “significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures”.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

These include a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions.

Meantime, the heat is hitting some businesses, including Little Monkeys Play Centre, in Sowerby Bridge, which has announced it will not be open today.

"Due to amber warnings for Monday, Little Monkeys will be closed,” it has posted.

"30 plus degrees! Open as usual Tuesday when it's 10 degrees cooler.”

Tomorrow is set to be less warm, with a high of 21C.

According to the Met Office, Tuesday will see: “A band of cloud and showery rain moves southeast during the day, breaking up to give a few sharp and slow-moving showers into the afternoon.

"Breezy. Feeling cooler and fresher. Maximum temperature 21C.”