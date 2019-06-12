Here's how long the Met Office weather warning will last in Calderdale

The Met Office has extended weather warnings to residents in Calderdale as rain continues to fall across the region.

A spokesperson said: "Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

The Environment Agency confirmed they were monitoring flood levels across Calderdale, though no official warning has been issued.

The Met Office warning ends at midnight tonight, despite a poor forecast tomorrow.

The weather is expected to brighten up as we approach the weekend, with highs of 17° expected on a sunny Sunday.