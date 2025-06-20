Hour by hour forecast as temperatures to reach 29C in Halifax and Amber Heat Health Alert is issued for England

Temperatures are set to reach 29C today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) as a health alert is issued.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the whole of England.

This is aimed at the health and social care sector, the responder community, the voluntary and community sector and government departments when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen warm weather across the week, and temperatures are set to increase in the coming days, exceeding 30°C in many areas.

“Our findings show that heat can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions. It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures may also lead to an increasing demand for remote health care services and an impact on the ability of services delivered due to heat effects on the work force.’’

In Halifax the Met Office forecasts temperatures to reach highs of 29C.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the next two days:

Today at 10am – Sunny, Highs of 21C feels like 21C

11am – Sunny, Highs of 23C feels like 23C

12pm – Sunny, Highs of 25C feels like 24C

1pm – Sunny, Highs of 27C feels like 26C

2pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C

3pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C

4pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 29C feels like 27C

5pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C

6pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C

7pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 27C feels like 27C

8pm – Sunny, Highs of 26C feels like 27C

9pm – Sunny, Highs of 24C feels like 24C

10pm – Highs of 22C feels like 22C

11pm – Highs of 21C feels like 20C

12am – Highs of 20C feels like 19C

1am – Highs of 19C feels like 19C

2am – Highs of 18C feels like 18C

3am – Highs of 17C feels like 17C

4am – Highs of 16C feels like 16C

5am – Highs of 16C feels like 16C

6am – Highs of 17C feels like 17C

7am – Highs of 18C feels like 18C

8am - Highs of 20C feels like 19C

9am – Highs of 22C feels like 21C

10am – Sunny intervals, Highs of 23C feels like 23C

11am – Sunny intervals, Highs of 25C feels like 25C

12pm – Light showers, Highs of 27C feels like 26C

1pm – Light showers, Highs of 27C feels like 26C

2pm – Light showers, Highs of 26C feels like 26C

3pm – Cloud, Highs of 26C feels like 26C

4pm – Cloud, Highs of 25C feels like 25C

5pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 25C feels like 25C

6pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 25C feels like 25C