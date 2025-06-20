Hour by hour forecast as temperatures to reach 29C in Halifax and Amber Heat Health Alert is issued for England
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the whole of England.
This is aimed at the health and social care sector, the responder community, the voluntary and community sector and government departments when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen warm weather across the week, and temperatures are set to increase in the coming days, exceeding 30°C in many areas.
“Our findings show that heat can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions. It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.
“The forecasted high temperatures may also lead to an increasing demand for remote health care services and an impact on the ability of services delivered due to heat effects on the work force.’’
In Halifax the Met Office forecasts temperatures to reach highs of 29C.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the next two days:
Today at 10am – Sunny, Highs of 21C feels like 21C
11am – Sunny, Highs of 23C feels like 23C
12pm – Sunny, Highs of 25C feels like 24C
1pm – Sunny, Highs of 27C feels like 26C
2pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C
3pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C
4pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 29C feels like 27C
5pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C
6pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 28C feels like 27C
7pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 27C feels like 27C
8pm – Sunny, Highs of 26C feels like 27C
9pm – Sunny, Highs of 24C feels like 24C
10pm – Highs of 22C feels like 22C
11pm – Highs of 21C feels like 20C
12am – Highs of 20C feels like 19C
1am – Highs of 19C feels like 19C
2am – Highs of 18C feels like 18C
3am – Highs of 17C feels like 17C
4am – Highs of 16C feels like 16C
5am – Highs of 16C feels like 16C
6am – Highs of 17C feels like 17C
7am – Highs of 18C feels like 18C
8am - Highs of 20C feels like 19C
9am – Highs of 22C feels like 21C
10am – Sunny intervals, Highs of 23C feels like 23C
11am – Sunny intervals, Highs of 25C feels like 25C
12pm – Light showers, Highs of 27C feels like 26C
1pm – Light showers, Highs of 27C feels like 26C
2pm – Light showers, Highs of 26C feels like 26C
3pm – Cloud, Highs of 26C feels like 26C
4pm – Cloud, Highs of 25C feels like 25C
5pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 25C feels like 25C
6pm – Sunny intervals, Highs of 25C feels like 25C