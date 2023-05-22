How hot will it get in Halifax this week? Met Office shows warm temperatures will continue
Sunny weather has well and truly arrived in Calderdale, but how long will it last?
Here’s details of the weather in Halifax this week, according to The Met Office.
Monday, May 22 – Highs of 20C with lows of 8C. Sunny changing to light rain in the afternoon.
Tuesday, May 23 – Highs of 18C with lows of 9C. Cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime.
Wednesday, May 24 – Highs of 18C with lows of 11C. Sunny.
Thursday, May 25 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Friday, May 26 – Highs of 19C with lows of 11C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Saturday, May 27 – Highs of 20C with lows of 11C. Sunny.
Sunday, May 28 – Highs of 19C with lows of 10C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.