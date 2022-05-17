How long will the warm weather last in Halifax?

With many in Halifax getting out and about to enjoy the rising temperatures, whilst avoiding the odd heavy downpour, how long will the warm weather last?

According to the Met Office, today (Tuesday) Halifax is set to be dry with long spells of sunshine and mainly light winds. Warm or locally very warm. Cloudier by the end of the afternoon with a chance of heavy rain in the far west. Maximum temperature 22 °C. Pollen levels are high.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be dry, warm and sunny for much of the day with gentle winds. Increasing cloud in the southwest by dusk. Rain, perhaps thundery and torrential in places overnight spreading east. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Enjoying the sun at Manor Heath, Halifax.