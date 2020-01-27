Icy blast to hit Calderdale overnight as gritters prepare action plan

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Calderdale tonight and tomorrow morning.

Forecasters say a band of rain and snow will move eastwards across the county overnight, with temperatures plunging below zero, leading to treacherous conditions on some roads and pavements.

Gritters on standby

A Met Office yellow warning means "be aware," with severe weather conditions likely. The public are urged to plan ahead for possible travel delays.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers of rain, hail and sleet are likely on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leading to a risk of ice on some surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. Some snow is also possible, but mostly restricted to high ground above 200 metres where a few centimetres may settle."

The warning is in place until 10am Tuesday morning.

The Highways team for Calderdale Council has confirmed that it is awaiting the evening forecast to propose its action plan.