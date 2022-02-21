Is Calderdale in for more rain? Weather forecast as Met Office names Storm Frankin

After days of high winds and heavy rain, is the weather set to be drier in Calderdale today (Monday) or is the borough in for more rain?

A yellow weather warning is in place across most of England and Wales as Storm Franklin is set to bring high winds.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Calderdale is set to be drier than it has been recently.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Calderdale

Today cloud and showers will soon clear southwards to leave a largely dry day with spells of sunshine. Very windy initially, but winds gradually easing through the afternoon.

Temperatures will see highs of 9C and lows of 4C.