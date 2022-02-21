Is Calderdale in for more rain? Weather forecast as Met Office names Storm Frankin
The Met Office has named Storm Frankin as the UK is set for more high winds.
After days of high winds and heavy rain, is the weather set to be drier in Calderdale today (Monday) or is the borough in for more rain?
A yellow weather warning is in place across most of England and Wales as Storm Franklin is set to bring high winds.
According to the Met Office, the weather in Calderdale is set to be drier than it has been recently.
Today cloud and showers will soon clear southwards to leave a largely dry day with spells of sunshine. Very windy initially, but winds gradually easing through the afternoon.
Temperatures will see highs of 9C and lows of 4C.
The outlook for the next few days is cloudy with squally, heavy rain Tuesday morning, showery later. Cloudy but mostly dry on Wednesday. Heavy rain overnight, then cold with wintry showers Thursday. Prolonged periods of strong winds throughout.