Heavy snow is being forecast for Calderdale.

According to the BBC’s weather experts, the borough can expect snowfall from around 6am on Tuesday.

The snow could continue for several hours, with the forecast predicting it to last until around 10am.

And it is set to get colder, with temperatures falling to lows of 0C from Sunday and -2C after Tuesday.

Tomorrow will see areas of low cloud with sunny breaks, says the BBC forecast.

"It should be mainly dry but some patchy drizzle or odd spot of rain cannot be ruled out. Turning breezy by the evening,” it adds.

"Saturday morning will see patchy rain move in from the north but it will turn drier in the afternoon.

"Sunday will be a cool and breezy day. It will be largely dry and sunny but the odd shower cannot be ruled out.

"Monday looks very unsettled with strong winds and heavy rain, potentially heavy snow. However, there is still uncertainty in the details.”