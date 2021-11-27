LATEST: Power cuts and Piece Hall Winter Makers Market cancelled as Storm Arwen hits Calderdale

The fallen tree at Shibden. Photo by Coffee Culture.

People living in parts of Mixenden and Illingworth, Norton Tower, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden have been reporting that they have been left without power on social media.

Queensbury is also thought to have been impacted.

Northern Powergrid has said that the storm has had a "significant impact" on its network and its teams are working to restore power remotely as quickly as possible.

It said the weather conditions had made it impossible to safely carry out repairs overnight.

Hebden Bridge Councillor Josh Fenton-Glyn has posted that once Hebden Bridge Town Hall is open, people can use it for if they need to keep warm or charge their phones.

Calderdale Council says its gritters and snow tractors are out to clear the roads affected by the snow but is urging people to only travel if necessary.

Today's Winter Makers Market at The Piece Hall in Halifax has been cancelled because of the storm and The Piece Hall has been temporarily shut this morning because of the severe weather.

The Piece Hall says it will be reviewing the situation and will post updates on its social media page. It hopes to have the market back on again tomorrow.

And the gates to Shibden Park off the A58 have been shut because of a fallen tree. The cafe was open as usual.

The Met Office has a Yellow warning for wind in place for Calderdale until 6pm today (Saturday) and another for ice in place from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as -3C tonight.

Roads have also been hit, the M62 temporarily shut earlier this morning westbound from junction 24 for A629 to junction 23 for A640 New Hey Road.