Throughout the celebratory bank holiday weekend, the weather across Yorkshire and the UK looks unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain for many.

The Met Office has also warned of some heavy, thundery downpours to be expected.

Data from the Met Office archive shows that past coronations back to Edward VII have been mixed when it comes to the weather.

King Charles III shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella during a visit to York Minster last November. His coronation day on Saturday May 6, is forecast to be another wet day, according to the Met Office. Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II saw temperature highs of 11.8°C on June 2 1953 with some light rain through the day, whilst the Coronation of King George V was the mildest of the last four monarchs’ crowning ceremonies, with highs of 17°C on June 22 1911.

Friday, May 5

Friday will be a day of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy and slow moving at times with some thunder, lightning and hail.

The showers will affect most parts of the UK with highs of 19°C possible.

Brolly good show: The Met Office has announced 'poor weather' throughout the UK across the coronation bank holiday weekend.

Saturday, May 6

Coronation day, Saturday, is forecast to be another wet day, though with less intense rainfall compared to Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see some heavy rain moving into the southwest in the early hours which will move north eastwards through the morning.

For Northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 18°C possible in London.”

Sunday, May 7

With celebrations continuing through the Bank Holiday, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of central, eastern and southern England, with parts of northeast England and eastern Scotland looking fairly grey and wet.

The driest and brightest weather looks set for western parts of the UK in Northern Ireland, Wales, western Scotland and southwest England.

Monday, May 8

Monday will see another band of rain move east across the UK, followed by sunshine and showers, although there are currently some uncertainties in the timing of this. Further ahead there are signals for higher pressure to become more dominant by later next week bringing a more settled spell.

