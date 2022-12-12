News you can trust since 1853
Meet the kind-hearted employees who are gritting outside old people's homes in Queensbury and Wyke for free this winter

A fencing company has pledged to grit outside the homes of the over 60s in Queensbury and Wyke for free this winter to ‘give back’ to the community.

By Daniel Sheridan
8 minutes ago - 1 min read

Owner of West Yorkshire Fencing & Turfing, Luke Fletcher, and employee Dean Robinson have announced their kind-hearted scheme in posts of social media recently.

They will grit outside the homes of people over the age of 60 for free.

The company operates around hill-top Queensbury and Wyke and surrounding areas including Buttershaw just over the Calderdale/Bradford boundary near Shelf .

The pair have announced their generous scheme for older folk in Queensbury, Wyke and surrounding areas in social media posts
One of the recipients of the scheme has praised the incredible thoughtfulness of the pair.

In a post, they said: “Thank you so much for coming and gritting my dad’s path for him so he can get out safely!

“Very much appreciated, a kind gesture at this time of year.

"Kind, friendly and thoughtful.

"Highly recommend these guys.”

So far, the pair believe they have gritted outside at least 25 homes.

