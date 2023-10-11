News you can trust since 1853
Met Office: 'Cold snap' to hit West Yorkshire later this week

The Met Office has announced that further rain, perhaps heavy in places, is likely across West Yorkshire for the rest of this week, before the weather turns much cooler by the weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
After a week of unexpected sunshine and dry weather, it would seen that the country’s delayed winter may finally begin with the weather set to take a turn this weekend.

Across the district, the Met Office has predicted some sunshine, but also some showers, which will turn heavier andmore frequent later in the week.

However, all parts of the UK will turn much cooler by the weekend, with daytime temperatures potentially up to 10C colder than earlier this week.

West Yorkshire will see a change in weather over the next week.West Yorkshire will see a change in weather over the next week.
Nights will become chillier with the Met Office predicting that the ‘cold snap’ will stay throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The region can expect showers across the north on Sunday, which may turn ‘wintry’ over high ground.

The first widespread overnight frost of the season is also likely across many central and northern areas over the weekend.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “We are forecasting a change in type through this week, with a cold front pushing south across the UK through the middle of the week, colder air will move in from the north which will bring temperatures down compared to the unseasonable weather we’ve seen lately.

"You could expect some frosts overnight as we move into the start of next week.”