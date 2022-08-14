Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some places across the UK are expected to stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop across West Yorkshire tomorrow (August 15), bringing heavy rain and possible disruption.

The thunderstorms are expected to be already underway in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and will develop across parts of England and Wales by tomorrow morning, into the afternoon.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly said: “The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50 millimetres of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30 milimeters of rain in a three-hour period.

The Yellow weather warning will be in place from tomorrow (August 15).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.

“We’re continuing to monitor how these thundery showers develop on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.”