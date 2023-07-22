News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Met Office reveals when warmer weather will return to West Yorkshire

The Met Office has revealed when hot weather will finally return to the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Despite June being named as one of the hottest on record, things have been very windy and wet during July – with the weather continuing to be unpredictable.

With many of us wondering when the summer will return, the Met Office has predicted when things will improve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most recent long range forecast reads: “August is likely to see further unsettled conditions at first.

The Met Office has shared that warm weather is set to return to the region mid-August.The Met Office has shared that warm weather is set to return to the region mid-August.
The Met Office has shared that warm weather is set to return to the region mid-August.
Most Popular

"Showers are expected to be the predominant form of precipitation, but some more prolonged spells of rain are also possible, which could result in rainfall totals being above average for the time of year.

"By the middle of the month, more settled conditions are likely, causing the showery regime to be reduced. Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period.”

The Met Office update comes as parts of Europe face extreme heat, with temperatures in the mid to late 40s, triggering wildfires and health alerts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unlike Europe, the UK has faced strong winds and heavy rainfall, contrasting to the previous month’s scorching weather – which included highs of 32 degrees.

However, Grahame Madge of the Met Office said temperatures are not forecast to reach that high again.

“There is no forecast signal for temperatures to reach last year’s threshold this year,

“The chance of reaching 40C is around one per cent, so it is unlikely in any given year, but of course, it remains feasible.”

Related topics:Met OfficeWest YorkshireEurope