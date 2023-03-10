Met Office weather experts are forecasting further snow showers tomorrow (Saturday) night – and some could be heavy.

The snow is being forecast to fall between 8pm and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also feel very cold over the coming days, with the temperature feeling like -8C tonight.

Snow in Savile Park

There is a Yellow weather warning for ice in place until 10am tomorrow and a Yellow warning for snow and ice that has been issued from 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.

Temperatures will rise dramatically from Sunday, reaching 10C on Sunday and 12C on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is what we can expect over the next 24 hours:

7pm: clear skies and -2C, feeling like -5C

8pm: clear skies and -4C, feeling like -7C

9pm: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

11pm: cloudy and -3C, feeling like -6C

Midnight: cloudy and -3C, feeling like -6C

1am: cloudy and -3C, feeling like -6C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

3am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -8C

4am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -8C

5am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -8C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

7am: some cloud and some sun and -3C, feeling like -6C

8am: some cloud and some sun and -1C, feeling like -4C

9am: cloudy and 0C, feeling like -2C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am: cloudy and 1C, feeling like -1C

11am: cloudy and 1C, feeling like 0C

Noon: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

1pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

3pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

4pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

5pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad