More snow and weather warnings for Halifax and rest of Calderdale as temperature to plummet to -8C - here's what to expect over next 24 hours

Calderdale is bracing itself for more snow and sub-zero temperatures over the weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Met Office weather experts are forecasting further snow showers tomorrow (Saturday) night – and some could be heavy.

The snow is being forecast to fall between 8pm and 10pm.

It will also feel very cold over the coming days, with the temperature feeling like -8C tonight.

There is a Yellow weather warning for ice in place until 10am tomorrow and a Yellow warning for snow and ice that has been issued from 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.

Temperatures will rise dramatically from Sunday, reaching 10C on Sunday and 12C on Monday.

Here is what we can expect over the next 24 hours:

7pm: clear skies and -2C, feeling like -5C

8pm: clear skies and -4C, feeling like -7C

9pm: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

10pm: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

11pm: cloudy and -3C, feeling like -6C

Midnight: cloudy and -3C, feeling like -6C

1am: cloudy and -3C, feeling like -6C

2am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

3am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -8C

4am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -8C

5am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -8C

6am: cloudy and -4C, feeling like -7C

7am: some cloud and some sun and -3C, feeling like -6C

8am: some cloud and some sun and -1C, feeling like -4C

9am: cloudy and 0C, feeling like -2C

10am: cloudy and 1C, feeling like -1C

11am: cloudy and 1C, feeling like 0C

Noon: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

1pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

2pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

3pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

4pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

5pm: cloudy and 2C, feeling like 0C

6pm: cloudy and 1C, feeling like -2C

