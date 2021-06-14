Calderdale has been enjoying long spells of sunshine and no rain, but forecasters are predicting thunderstorms for large parts of the UK on Wednesday through to Friday morning.

The Met Office yellow weather warning comes into effect on Wednesday (Jun 16) from 6pm to Friday (Jun 18) at 6am.

They warn that flooding and cancellations to bus and train services are possible.

Thunderstorms are forecast in Calderdale

According to the Met Office: "Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

"Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible.

"Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."

What to expect according to the Met Office:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads