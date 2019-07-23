NHS issues warning as baking 30 degree heat forecast in Calderdale

The NHS has issued a warning as forecasters predict a sizzling 30 degree heatwave for Calderdale.

The latest forecast from the Met Office predicts that a baking 30 degree heatwave is going to sweep into Calderdale on today.

This is the weather forecast for the next few days

Today:

Any early morning cloud affecting Pennines will rapidly clear, leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling hot by the afternoon with southerly winds, perhaps turning cooler near some coasts if an onshore breeze develops later. Maximum temperature 32 °C.

Tonight:

Temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees in Halifax

Most areas starting dry and remaining noticeably warm and muggy overnight. Chance of thunderstorms moving across some parts during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Minimum temperature 19 °C.

Wednesday:

Any early morning storms clearing across the North Sea, then largely sunny and feeling hot and humid by the afternoon. Perhaps turning cloudier later. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining very warm and humid for Thursday and Friday with a risk of showers or thunderstorms. Some uncertainty for Saturday with further thundery showers or rain, but sunshine is likely.

The NHS safety advice

Sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer. Sunburn does not just happen on holiday. You can burn in the UK, even when it's cloudy.

There's no safe or healthy way to get a tan. A tan does not protect your skin from the sun's harmful effects.

Aim to strike a balance between protecting yourself from the sun and getting enough vitamin D from sunlight.

Spend time in the shade when the sun is strongest. In the UK, this is between 11am and 3pm from March to October.

When buying sun cream, the label should have:

Heatstroke symptoms: Headaches, dizziness, feeling sick and intense thirst

a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 to protect against UVB

at least 4-star UVA protection

UVA protection can also be indicated by the letters "UVA" in a circle, which indicates that it meets the EU standard.

Most people do not apply enough sunscreen.

As a guide, adults should aim to apply around:

2 teaspoons of sunscreen if you're just covering your head, arms and neck

2 tablespoons if you're covering your entire body while wearing a swimming costume

If sunscreen is applied too thinly, the amount of protection it gives is reduced.

Sunscreen should be applied to all exposed skin, including the face, neck and ears, and head if you have thinning or no hair, but a wide-brimmed hat is better.

Sunscreen needs to be reapplied liberally and frequently, and according to the manufacturer's instructions.

This includes applying it straight after you have been in water, even if it's "water resistant", and after towel drying, sweating or when it may have rubbed off.

It's also recommended to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours, as the sun can dry it off your skin.