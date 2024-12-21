£1m gap in Hebden Bridge flood scheme funding will be plugged after 'heaven and earth' plea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a £1m funding gap in a scheme to protect Hebden Bridge residents.

But combined authority funding is set to fill that hole.

The shortfall is in the Stubbing Holme Road project, which it is hoped will get under way next year.

With recent flooding incidents fresh in mind bringing home the reality of what damage it can do, West Yorkshire Combined Authority have (WYCA) members indicated intention to find the extra cash.

Coun Scott Patient

Considering floodworks programmes at the authority’s Climate, Energy and Environment Committee, Coun Scott Patient said the 36 properties the scheme will protect were some of the most at risk from flooding in Calderdale, with the streets set between the Rochdale Canal and the River Calder.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) – Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader and a flood warden in his community – said the scheme was a complicated one.

“It is a constricted area, there’s lots of people live there, there’s lots of challenges,” he said.

Coun Patient said WYCA’s strategic innovation fund has a role where the authority is a funder of last resort.

“I’d really ask colleagues to move heaven and earth to allow, having seen what we’ve seen, that funding gap to be closed,” he said.

Wakefield Council Deputy Leader, Coun Jack Hemingway (Lab, Stanley and Outwood East), supported him.

Rob Tranmer, the authority’s economic lead, said the committee was being asked to include the scheme in its programme because the Environment Agency were looking at it as a priority and expected to come forward with the business case to WYCA soon.