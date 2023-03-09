With The Met Office forecasting heavy snow to continue falling throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning, some headteachers have already said their schools will be shut.

These are the schools we know about so far:

North Halifax Grammar School has said it will be closed.

Snow in West View Park in Halifax today

Ravenscliffe High School will also be shut, saying: “This is in anticipation of heavy snow continuing overnight, and is a joint decision made by all three special schools and LA Transport.

“Whilst we appreciate the disruption this may cause, we hope that giving you as much notice as possible is helpful in planning ahead for tomorrow.”

Calderdale Council has said its SEND School Transport Service is cancelled tomorrow. Normal service is expected to resume on Monday.

Several Calderdale schools said this morning that they would not be opening because of the weather and many more announced later that they would be shutting early – most by 1pm – because of the snow.