The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, saying the snow could see disruption, including to schools.

North Halifax Grammar School announced last night it would be shut today (Thursday) and tomorrow.

It posted on social media: “School will be closed to students and staff on Thursday and Friday - please check your emails for further information.”

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

The Crossley Heath School is also closed today because of the weather.

The Whitley AP Academy is closed as well.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College has said school will shut at noon: “We have been informed that transport are collecting students at 12pm to transport them home. Students will have an early lunch. If you bring your child to school, please be here for 12pm to take them home.”

The Calder Learning Trust is confirmed as open as normal this morning. They have said: “Please see our emailed letter which was sent yesterday for our emergency procedures should we need to close during the school day.”

Clearing the drive at Shibden Park

Old Earth School in Elland is confirmed as open. It has said: “The forecast is for lots more snow later on today. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed and MCAS throughout the day for updates. Stay safe everyone.”

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School in Halifax has said it will be closing at 1pm.

We will update this story with any more schools that plan to close as we have those details.