September heatwave: How hot will it get in Halifax today and how long will the warm weather last?
According to The Met Office, temperatures will reach 26C today (Wednesday).
Early fog will turn to sunshine by late morning which will last into the evening.
And there will be more warm weather on Thursday which will continue into the weekend. Some overnight mist and fog are possible but the days are forecast to be hot and sunny.
The weather starts to change on Monday night when the BBC weather forecasters are predicting a chance of thundery showers and light winds.
From then, temperatures will start to drop to between 9C and 19C on Tuesday and rain forecast.
The Met Office says there is a chance the highest temperature of the year so far of 32.2°C on June 19 could be exceeded this week, most likely in the South East where one or two places could see 33°C.