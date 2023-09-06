Watch more videos on Shots!

According to The Met Office, temperatures will reach 26C today (Wednesday).

Early fog will turn to sunshine by late morning which will last into the evening.

And there will be more warm weather on Thursday which will continue into the weekend. Some overnight mist and fog are possible but the days are forecast to be hot and sunny.

The September heatwave has brought days of warm and sunny weather

The weather starts to change on Monday night when the BBC weather forecasters are predicting a chance of thundery showers and light winds.

From then, temperatures will start to drop to between 9C and 19C on Tuesday and rain forecast.