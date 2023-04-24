News you can trust since 1853
Sky turns purple over Calderdale as the Northern lights display can be seen in the UK

The sky turned purple over parts of Calderdale in the early hours of the morning (Monday) as the Northern Lights could be seen lighting up the skies.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Brian Leecy shared this picture taken from the Shepherd’s Rest Pub, near Todmorden.

The phenomenon is caused by the interaction of the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field and upper atmosphere.

For those who missed it the Met Office has advised that it might be more visible tonight.

Purple sky in Todmorden taken by Brian LeecyPurple sky in Todmorden taken by Brian Leecy
Purple sky in Todmorden taken by Brian Leecy
The Met Office said: “Clearer skies tomorrow (Monday) night mean there will be a greater chance for some good views.”

The Aurora Borealis are not completely unheard of in British skies, however, experts say we are entering a period in which we can expect to have more opportunity to see them from the UK. This year we are closer to the solar maximum of cycle number 25, which means there will be a significant increase in solar activity compared to other years, with bigger displays on certain days.

