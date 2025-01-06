Snow and ice impacts waste and recycling collections in Calderdale - Council issues advice on what to do this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow and ice has been causing chaos over the past few days in Calderdale with many services impacted.

One of these services has been waste collections and Calderdale Council has issued advice to residents on what to do this week.

Calderdale Council shared: “Unfortunately there is some disruption to waste and recycling collections this week due to the icy weather and road conditions.

"Crews can only collect waste and recycling where it is safe to do so and many residential estates are inaccessible.

"If your waste and recycling is due to be collected today, please leave your containers out and our crews will aim to catch up later this week.

“We kindly ask that you help our crews by shaking snow off your containers and making sure your wheelie bin lid isn't frozen down.”

The council has also issued a message for people to avoid all non-essential travel and warned of “extremely dangerous icy conditions”.

According to the Met Office, snow is forecast to continue tomorrow with temperatures ranging between 2C and -3C.