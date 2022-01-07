Snow closes Calderdale schools, with yellow weather warnings in place

Yellow weather warnings are in place

Norland Primary School and St Mary's Junior and Infant School at Mill Bank in Sowerby Bridge have both announced they will be closed today because of staff absence and other staff unable to get to the school.

Cross Lane Primary School in Elland is opening late - at 9.30am - to enable staff, which they also say are less than usual to prepare the site and allow staff and pupils time to travel safely.

Some bus services have also been hit. The Calder Country 577 is unable to reach Boulderclough, with journeys currently ending at Sowerby shops.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Calder Country 530 is unable to reach Fountain Head at the moment, with buses stopping at Pellon New Road.

Metro says its C47 to Brighouse High School is not running today and its C85 to Calder High School was cancelled this morning.

Its C82 and C83 services to Calder High School also got stuck in deep snow at Mixenden.