Snow closes schools: Halifax school announces it will be shut tomorrow as heavy snow falls and settles all over Calderdale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Halifax Grammar School has made the decision tonight following settling snow this evening and as weather experts forecast several more hours of heavy snow to come tonight.
A yellow weather warning is in place until 10am tomorrow.
Temperatures are set to fall to 0C, feeling like -4C overnight.
The school has posted: “The snow has started as expected.
"Settling on site and due to continue until 8am tomorrow.
"Freezing conditions means it will not be safe. As a result we are making the decision to remain closed tomorrow.”
The Piece Hall announced this afternoon that it would be closing early – at 9pm instead of 11pm – because of the forecast.
The current Met Office forecast is for heavy snow right through until 3am tomorrow, followed by light snow until around 6am.