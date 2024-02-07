Snow in Halifax: Amber disruption warning and forecast for at least 8 hours of heavy snow tomorrow in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Todmorden
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office had issued a 24-hour yellow warning for the borough – from 6am tomorrow until 6am on Friday.
Now there is also an amber alert – from noon tomorrow until 6pm tomorrow - and it is predicting heavy snow for much of the day and into the evening.
It is currently predicting snow to start at around 10am, becoming heavy by 11am and continuing right through until 8pm.
It is forecasting the snow to become lighter by 8pm, becoming sleet in the early hours of Friday and then rain later on Friday morning.
Temperatures tomorrow will range between 0C and 1C, feeling as low as -5C.
You will be able to find updates on any travel disruption or school closures caused by the weather tomorrow on the Courier website.
The Met Office says: “Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.
"Power cuts are possible and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.
"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.”