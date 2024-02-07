Snow in Halifax: Council school transport for SEND pupils CANCELLED ahead of heavy snow forecast for Calderdale tomorrow
An amber alert has been issued by the Met Office for heavy snow for Calderdale between noon and 6pm tomorrow.
There is also a yellow alert for snow between 6am tomorrow and 6am on Friday.
Calderdale Council this afternoon announced: “Due to the forecast of heavy snow tomorrow, unfortunately our SEND School Transport Service will not be running.
"If this impacts your child, contact your school to find out if they’re closing.”
Heavy snow is being forecast for Calderdale from 11am until at least 7pm.
For more news and updates about how the snow is impacting on the area, including schools, roads and transport, keep an eye on the Courier website.
The council has also issued a plea for people to leave enough room for its gritters to get through.
It says the vehicles need 3.5m between parked cars to get past.