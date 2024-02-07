Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, which has sites in Skircoat Green and off Huddersfield Road, says it is closing in light of the amber weather warning that has been issued by the Met Office.

"In light of the Met Office issuing an amber warning, both Ravenscliffe sites will be closed to all students,” it has posted.

"This decision has been taken in conjunction with the Calderdale Transport team, and ensures that our whole community remains safe and well during the adverse weather.

Snow is forecast to hit Calderdale tomorrow

"There will be no staff on site to receive your children so please do not transport them in yourselves.

"A decision to close the school is only ever taken as a last resort and is an extremely difficult one to make.

"Whilst we appreciate that this is inconvenient, hopefully by making you aware today (rather than at short notice in the morning), you will have enough time to make arrangements for tomorrow.

"We will be in touch tomorrow regarding Friday, where we sincerely hope to be able to open as normal, weather conditions permitting.”

As reported by the Courier earlier today, Calderdale Council has cancelled its school transport for SEND children tomorrow because of the snow being forecast for the borough.

An amber alert has been issued by the Met Office for heavy snow for Calderdale between noon and 6pm tomorrow.

There is also a yellow alert for snow between 6am tomorrow and 6am on Friday.

The council has also issued a plea for people to leave enough room for its gritters to get through.

It says the vehicles need 3.5m between parked cars to get past.