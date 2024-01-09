Heavy snow is being predicted in Calderdale next week.

According to the BBC’s weather experts, many parts of the borough including Halifax and Hebden Bridge are set for several hours of snow next Tuesday night (January 16).

They say there could be sleet showers during the day and evening which will become heavy snow fall from around 8pm.

Today is expected to be dry but cold, with temperatures feeling as low as -3C.

Snow is forecast next week

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, feeling as high as 3C, with some light rain expected in the morning.

The BBC says Thursday will be “rather dull and cloudy throughout with generally light to moderate north-easterly winds. A chance of some light rain or drizzle throughout.

"Similar conditions into Friday morning but the afternoon will see a few bright spells developing.