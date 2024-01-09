Snow in Halifax: Heavy snow forecast for Calderdale as temperatures drop across Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the BBC’s weather experts, many parts of the borough including Halifax and Hebden Bridge are set for several hours of snow next Tuesday night (January 16).
They say there could be sleet showers during the day and evening which will become heavy snow fall from around 8pm.
Today is expected to be dry but cold, with temperatures feeling as low as -3C.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, feeling as high as 3C, with some light rain expected in the morning.
The BBC says Thursday will be “rather dull and cloudy throughout with generally light to moderate north-easterly winds. A chance of some light rain or drizzle throughout.
"Similar conditions into Friday morning but the afternoon will see a few bright spells developing.
"Turning breezy on Saturday with dry conditions, variable cloud and some brighter spells.”