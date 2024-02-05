Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yellow weather warning is in place between 3am on Thursday and 3am on Friday.

Currently, it is forecasting heavy snow to start falling here at around 3pm on Thursday, through the evening and into the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They predict the snow will then become less heavy, turning to rain in the early hours of Friday.

Snow is being forecast for Calderdale later this week

The Met Office says: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

The snow warning comes as temperatures across Calderdale are set to drop on Wednesday, ranging between 5C and 0C.