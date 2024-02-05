Snow in Halifax: Met Office's 24-hour disruption warning as it forecasts heavy snow for Halifax, Todmorden, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Elland this week
The yellow weather warning is in place between 3am on Thursday and 3am on Friday.
Currently, it is forecasting heavy snow to start falling here at around 3pm on Thursday, through the evening and into the night.
They predict the snow will then become less heavy, turning to rain in the early hours of Friday.
The Met Office says: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night.
"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”
The snow warning comes as temperatures across Calderdale are set to drop on Wednesday, ranging between 5C and 0C.
Temperatures for Thursday will range between 3C and 1C.