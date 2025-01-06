By James NicolasBy James Nicolas
Snow in Halifax: More fantastic photos from Courier readers of snow across Calderdale

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT
Calderdale was hit by a barrage of snow over the weekend, causing huge disruption to transport and businesses across the borough.

We asked Courier readers to share their photos of the snow with us and, as always, got a fantastic response.

Here is a selection of the pictures we were sent. Thank you to everyone who responded.

Elland by Gillian Pearson

Southowram by Tara Patricia Read

By Aleksandra Krawczyk

Ovenden by Amy Louise Burnikell

