Weather experts are forecasting Calderdale will be hit with more snow tonight.

There will be sleet showers starting at around 8pm, turning to heavy snow by 10pm, says the Met Office.

It is predicting the snow will then become sleet again, followed by rain in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

There is still a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place until noon tomorrow, and another warning from the early hours of Thursday until nearly midnight.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax in the snow

The Met Office says the wintry weather could mean possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible power cuts, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and some rural communities could become cut off.

Temperatures will range between 3C and 2C for the rest of today but feeling as cold as -3C.