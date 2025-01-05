Sowerby Bridge Canal by Shelley HodgkinsonSowerby Bridge Canal by Shelley Hodgkinson
Snow in Halifax: Pictures of snowy scenes across Calderdale sent in by Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Jan 2025, 11:54 GMT
Here is a selection of photos showing snow across Calderdale sent in by Halifax Courier readers.

Thank you to everyone who sent us their photos.

Rastrick by Claire Sowden

Rastrick by Claire Sowden

Pellon by Sohail Rafiq

Pellon by Sohail Rafiq

Siddal New Road by Erika Vronska Beedom

Siddal New Road by Erika Vronska Beedom

Illingworth by S Howard Dunkley

Illingworth by S Howard Dunkley

