Last night’s heavy snow and this afternoon’s sunshine make for perfect sledging conditions.

Please remember to only travel to locations if it is safe to do so and to wrap up warm!

Here are the most commonly recommended spots suggested by Courier readers:

Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax.

Shibden Park, Halifax

Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge

West View Park, Halifax

There could be more snow this morning (Saturday) before it is expected to become sunny and dry from 11am.