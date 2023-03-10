Snow: These are the best places to go sledging around Halifax according to Courier readers
Courier readers have been sharing the best places to go sledging in and around Halifax.
Last night’s heavy snow and this afternoon’s sunshine make for perfect sledging conditions.
Please remember to only travel to locations if it is safe to do so and to wrap up warm!
Here are the most commonly recommended spots suggested by Courier readers:
Shibden Park, Halifax
Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge
West View Park, Halifax
There could be more snow this morning (Saturday) before it is expected to become sunny and dry from 11am.
Tomorrow, snow – possibly heavy – is forecast from around 5pm until 11pm.