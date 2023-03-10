News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow: These are the best places to go sledging around Halifax according to Courier readers

Courier readers have been sharing the best places to go sledging in and around Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Last night’s heavy snow and this afternoon’s sunshine make for perfect sledging conditions.

Please remember to only travel to locations if it is safe to do so and to wrap up warm!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the most commonly recommended spots suggested by Courier readers:

Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax.
Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax.
Sledging at Shibden Park, Halifax.
Most Popular

Shibden Park, Halifax

Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West View Park, Halifax

There could be more snow this morning (Saturday) before it is expected to become sunny and dry from 11am.

Tomorrow, snow – possibly heavy – is forecast from around 5pm until 11pm.

Read More
Happy Valley: Watch as James Norton reveals amazing behind the scenes video for ...
Halifax