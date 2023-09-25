Storm Agnes: Here is when Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Elland and Sowerby Bridge will be hit by strong winds as weather alert issued
The Met Office has issued yellow alert for strong wind which is in place from noon on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.
It has said flying debris could cause injuries and even a danger to life.
"Strong winds associated with Storm Agnes are expected to move north east Wednesday, with the chance they could be significantly disruptive,” said the weather experts.
"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
"Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.
"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.”
Tomorrow is forecast to be partly cloudy, changing to light showers by late morning, with temperatures ranging between 19C and 10C.