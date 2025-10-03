A cafe has announced it will be closed tomorrow because of high winds being forecast across Calderdale.

Storm Amy is set to hit the borough later today, with yellow weather warnings in place for wind from 3pm today until midnight tomorrow and rain from 3pm until midnight today.

The National Trust has announced Gibson Mill, its cafe and toilets at Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge, will be shut tomorrow because of the predicted strong winds.

It is also advising people not to enter the woodland there because of the danger the weather could pose.

Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge

"We hope to reopen on Sunday, October 5 after safety checks have been completed but please check for updates before you travel,” it has posted.

As reported by the Courier, winds are expected to reach around 50mph in Calderdale tomorrow.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places, with even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the northwest.”