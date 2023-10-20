A flood alert is in place for a huge stretch of Calderdale.

The Environment Agency issued the warning last night for the River Calder from Todmorden right through to Brighouse.

It said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the River Calder, Hebden Water due to heavy rainfall.

"Areas most at risk include River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

A flood alert has been issued, including for Hebden Bridge

"Flooding of low lying land near watercourses is possible from the early hours of Friday.

"Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the weekend and river levels are expected to continue to rise. Our incident rooms will be open and we are closely monitoring rainfall and river levels.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

As reported yesterday, the Met Office has issued a “flooding is likely” amber weather warning for Calderdale as Storm Babet made its way across the country.

The warning is made when “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded”.

It is in place for Calderdale between noon today (Friday) and 6am on Saturday.

It says people should expect: “Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.

"A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.”

It also says delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely, and spray and flooding will probably lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There could also be power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

