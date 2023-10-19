A “flooding is likely” amber weather warning has been issued for Calderdale as Storm Babet makes its way across the country.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, is made when “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded”.

It is in place for Calderdale between noon tomorrow (Friday) and 6am on Saturday.

The Environment Agency does not currently have any flood alerts or warnings out for the borough but the Met Office says residents should expect around 24 hours of persistent heavy rain starting in the early hours of tomorrow.

The Met Office says 24 hours of heavy rain will hit the borough

It says people should expect: “Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.

"A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.”

It also says delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely, and spray and flooding will probably lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There could also be power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.