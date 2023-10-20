Some traders in Hebden Bridge are shutting early as Storm Babet continues to rage across Calderdale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town – which has suffered badly from flooding in previously – has been issued with a flood alert amidst fears the heavy rain could cause the River Calder to overspill.

The caution from the Environment Agency also covers the river’s stretches in Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Elland and Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As this video by ward councillor for the town Josh Fenton-Glynn shows, water levels in Hebden Bridge are high.

High water levels in Hebden Bridge. Photo by Chris Leach

He said he hopes people are following their flood plans and taking precautions.

He also sent his thoughts to the areas of Scotland severely hit by the storm as Hebden Bridge knows what it is like to be “decimated” by flooding.

“I know people will rally and pull together to rebuild,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge.org – which describes itself as a “collective voice for local businesses” has posted its own video showing the high river level and: “If you’re planning on visiting Hebden Bridge today, please be aware that most will have their flood defences in place as we are currently on flood alert.

"Some businesses will remain open unless we change to a flood warning but others have decided to close today and prepare."