Storm Babet: Video update of high water levels in Hebden Bridge as some traders close early amidst amber weather warning and flood alert for river stretching across Calderdale
The town – which has suffered badly from flooding in previously – has been issued with a flood alert amidst fears the heavy rain could cause the River Calder to overspill.
The caution from the Environment Agency also covers the river’s stretches in Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Elland and Brighouse.
As this video by ward councillor for the town Josh Fenton-Glynn shows, water levels in Hebden Bridge are high.
He said he hopes people are following their flood plans and taking precautions.
He also sent his thoughts to the areas of Scotland severely hit by the storm as Hebden Bridge knows what it is like to be “decimated” by flooding.
“I know people will rally and pull together to rebuild,” he added.
Hebden Bridge.org – which describes itself as a “collective voice for local businesses” has posted its own video showing the high river level and: “If you’re planning on visiting Hebden Bridge today, please be aware that most will have their flood defences in place as we are currently on flood alert.
"Some businesses will remain open unless we change to a flood warning but others have decided to close today and prepare."
Photos by Chris Leach.