News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Storm Babet: Video update of high water levels in Hebden Bridge as some traders close early amidst amber weather warning and flood alert for river stretching across Calderdale

Some traders in Hebden Bridge are shutting early as Storm Babet continues to rage across Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The town – which has suffered badly from flooding in previously – has been issued with a flood alert amidst fears the heavy rain could cause the River Calder to overspill.

The caution from the Environment Agency also covers the river’s stretches in Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Copley, Elland and Brighouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As this video by ward councillor for the town Josh Fenton-Glynn shows, water levels in Hebden Bridge are high.

Most Popular
High water levels in Hebden Bridge. Photo by Chris LeachHigh water levels in Hebden Bridge. Photo by Chris Leach
High water levels in Hebden Bridge. Photo by Chris Leach

He said he hopes people are following their flood plans and taking precautions.

He also sent his thoughts to the areas of Scotland severely hit by the storm as Hebden Bridge knows what it is like to be “decimated” by flooding.

“I know people will rally and pull together to rebuild,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge.org – which describes itself as a “collective voice for local businesses” has posted its own video showing the high river level and: “If you’re planning on visiting Hebden Bridge today, please be aware that most will have their flood defences in place as we are currently on flood alert.

"Some businesses will remain open unless we change to a flood warning but others have decided to close today and prepare."

Photos by Chris Leach.

Related topics:Hebden BridgeCalderdaleSowerby BridgeEnvironment AgencyTodmorden