A flood alert has been issued for a large stretch of Calderdale as Storm Darragh hits the borough.

The Environment Agency is urging people to be prepared for possible flooding as the River Calder’s levels rise between Todmorden and Brighouse because of heavy rain.

It has said: “Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

"Locations near the River Calder and Hebden Water with low -lying land and roads are expected to be most at risk, particularly around the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

"Further rainfall as well as strong winds are forecast associated with Storm Darragh on Friday and Saturday. This could cause river levels to remain high for several days.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

As reported by the Courier, yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for today and the weekend.

It is less than two weeks since parts of the Calder Valley were flooded after Storm Bert brought snow and heavy rain to the borough.

Several major routes were closed after being submerged with water.