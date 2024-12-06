Storm Darragh warning: 'Tie your bins down' plea and National Trust beauty spot to close as Calderdale braces itself for 56mph gusts
A yellow weather warning is in place for the borough until 6am on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting winds of up to 56mph.
Calderdale Council has said: “It's a good idea to start securing any loose items outdoors, such as garden furniture and recycling containers, to prevent any potential damage
"Storm Darragh may also cause disruption to travel. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if needed.”
National Trust beauty sport Hardcastle Crags, in Hebden Bridge, has announced its car parks, cafe and mill will be closed tomorrow because of the forecasted high winds.
"We would advise not entering the woods in high winds,” they posted. “We hope to reopen as usual on Sunday after the rangers have checked the site and made sure it is safe.”