Storm Debi: Halifax's historic Piece Hall shutting early as storm batters Calderdale
and live on Freeview channel 276
The historic venue says it will close at 7pm – four hours earlier than usual – because of the adverse weather.
As reported earlier today, the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the borough, saying there could be injuries and danger to life from flying debris as well as damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
The weather experts also say: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
"Some roads and bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
The warning is in place until 6pm today.
Gusts of up to 52mph are being forecast for all of Calderdale.
Heavy rain is also forecast from 10pm around until 1am tomorrow.