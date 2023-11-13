Storm Debi: Met Office Yellow weather warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden, Elland and Hebden Bridge as strong winds and 'danger to life from flying debris' forecast
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the borough, saying there could be injuries and danger to life from flying debris as well as damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
The weather experts also say: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
"Some roads and bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
The warning is in place until 6pm today.
Gusts of up to 25mph are being forecast for all of Calderdale.
Heavy rain is also forecast from around 1pm until 7pm.