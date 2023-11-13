Calderdale is bracing itself for another storm, this time bringing a weather warning of strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the borough, saying there could be injuries and danger to life from flying debris as well as damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The weather experts also say: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

"Some roads and bridges may close.

The weather warning is in place until this evening

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

The warning is in place until 6pm today.

Gusts of up to 25mph are being forecast for all of Calderdale.