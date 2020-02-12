Storm Dennis forecast to bring heavy rain and wind as danger to life warning issued

Hot on the heels of Storm Ciara, Storm Dennis is set to bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain to Yorkshire this weekend.

Named by the Met Office, the impacts from this low-pressure system are not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara but will bring widespread strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK.

Storm Dennis is making its way towards Yorkshire

On Saturday and Sunday, a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for much of Yorkshire.

The storm will bring strong wind and very heavy rain from Saturday lunchtime through to about 3pm on Sunday, according to forecasts.

The warning says: Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday.

What to expect

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

What is Storm Dennis?

The system will develop in the North Atlantic before tracking eastwards towards the UK and Ireland over the coming days, passing to the north of Scotland on Saturday.

A National Severe Weather Warning for wind has been issued for much of England and Wales, further warnings are likely to be issued in the coming days.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

"Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

Over the weekend wind gusts will widely reach in excess of 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.

The weather this week, ahead of Storm Dennis, remains unsettled. North westerly winds are bringing cold air across the UK and the north of England and Scotland will continue to see some snow, mainly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Winds remain strong with sunny, dry spells expected in places especially in the east.



