Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice: Everything you need to know about forecasts, warnings and travel disruption

Storm Dudley is set to impact Calderdale from this afternoon, while Storm Eunice will bring strong , as well as some snow for northern areas.

Yellow weather warnings from wind, and wind and snow, have been issued for both storms.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

The UK is bracing itself for Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice

“Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast. The most impactful winds from Dudley will be in the north on Wednesday afternoon, as shown in the amber warning area. Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

Storm Dudley weather warning for Calderldale.

A yellow weather warning for win is now in place for Calderdale until Thursday morning. The Met Office has said: "After a windy day, westerly winds are expected to increase further later on Wednesday afternoon and evening across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, then parts of Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia.

There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places. The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day."

Storm Eunice weather warning for Calderdale.

A yellow weather warning for wind and snow is in place for the borough on Friday between 3am and 6pm. On this storm the Met Office said: "Snow, heavy in places, is likely to develop on the northern side of Storm Eunice as it moves across the UK on Friday.

"There is still uncertainty in the track of Storm Eunice and not all areas within the warning area are expected to see snow.

"However, some places may see around 5 cm of snow at low levels away from coasts. Accumulations are expected to be significantly higher over hills though with 10-20 cm perhaps up to 30 cm possible above around 250 metres. Strong winds occurring at the same time may lead to very poor visibility, blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

Warning over travel

National Highways is advising drivers to take care and be prepared for strong gales.

Motorists, particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.

One of these locations in the M62 between Junction 23 and Junction 25 at Brighouse.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground.

Mr Phillips added: "Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty."