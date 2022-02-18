Storm Eunice Calderdale: Hour by hour weather forecast as yellow warning remains in place for high winds

Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.

Strong winds and continued disruption is expected for much of the UK on Friday with a rare red weather warning in place for parts of Southern England and Wales.

The yellow warning means a small risk to life with travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and damage to property all likely.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Calderdale

Here is an hour by hour weather report as Leeds braces itself for possible snow:

Today (Friday, February 18)

9am: Cloudy and sunshine

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

10am: Light shower

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

11am: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 6 °C

Midday: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 95 per cent

Temperature: 5 °C

1pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 95 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

2pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

3pm: Heavy rain

Chance of rain: 90 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

4pm: Light shower

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

5pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

6pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

7pm: Light rain

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

8pm: Light shower and sleet

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature: 2 °C

9pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 2 °C

10pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

11pm: Light rain and sleet

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature: 3 °C

Saturday:

A cold and bright start, with some wintry showers, mainly on hills. Meanwhile, an area of rain and hill snow is likely to arrive from the west during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 8 °C.